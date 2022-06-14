Recognizing the need for developing safe electrical work practices at the start of a career, the Kansas City Electrical Joint Apprenticeship and Training Committee – a training apprenticeship program for electricians – has signed an alliance with the U.S. Department of Labor’s Occupational Safety and Health Administration offices in Kansas City, Mo., and Wichita.
The International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers Chapter 124 and the National Electrical Contractors Association are also joining the alliance.
Local OSHA offices have made electrical safety education a priority since fall 2021, following the fatal electrocution of four workers in Kansas and Missouri in five months.