This story was republished as part of the Informer's 2020 Year in Review. It was originally published April 8, 2020.
Opening a new business in 2020 in the middle of a pandemic may seem like something that is the furthest from most people’s minds. But two Derby businesses came together in late March and April of this year and did just that.
The Coffee House, which began at Rock and Madison 15 years ago, is housed inside the COOP, Derby’s first co-op bakery. The Coffee House is the COOP’s heart and soul, tying together the 20 businesses – including a variety of local bakers – that make up the COOP.
The Coffee House itself is tied together by two women: Carmon Davidson and Whitney Feltrop. Davidson opened the original Coffee House 15 years ago, and Feltrop started working for Davidson when she was 16.
Davidson said when she opened the first location, things started off slow. She wasn’t discouraged. She learned new things. She worked on her craft. And then, after she changed the shop’s look and moved locations, the business started to take off.
Davidson and Feltrop said The Coffee House’s growing success can be attributed to multiple things: Derby embracing small business, the quality of their drinks and other products, and the customer service.
While proud of their success, Davidson and Feltrop said they have mixed feelings about doing good business while others are off work or laid off.
Brant Dumford, the COOP’s owner, said one reason he believes the COOP is starting off strong is because of what he believes bakeries often represent: the heart of a community.
“It’s a place that people can gather, a place people can go get something of nutritional value for themselves,” Dumford. “It’s a place people can go to grab something that makes them feel better for that day.” And adding a coffee shop to the mix doesn’t hurt.