Derby Fire Chief John Turner recently announced the promotion of two Derby Fire and Rescue members. Lieutenant B.J. Parsons has been promoted to Captain and Firefighter Nate Splane has been promoted to Lieutenant.
Promotional candidates took part in a highly competitive process that included a tactical decision-making exercise, interview and peer review.
Both firefighters hold numerous national certifications in a wide range of firefighting topics, including swift water rescue, structure collapse, rope rescue, incident command and more. They are highly regarded trainers and decision makers, and constantly work on self-improvement as well as crew improvement.
Captain Parsons, one of the most experienced members of the department, holds a degree in fire science. Recently, Parsons assisted with training at one of the most highly regarded training institutions in the fire service (Fire Department Training Network) located in Indianapolis.
Lt. Splane is a highly respected firefighter and rescue technician. Splane leads the department’s vehicle extrication training and serves as an active trainer in many of the disciplines for the department.
“In addition to being highly immersed in their field, these two firefighters both embrace the Derby community,” Turner said. “I couldn’t be more pleased with the highly competitive officer candidate pool during this process. I’m particularly proud of B.J. and Nate and what they bring to the city of Derby. Derby Fire and Rescue has a very bright future.”