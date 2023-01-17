Customers in Derby looking for unique home accents have a new store to check out as of Jan. 18, with Tres Lunas Imports officially opening its shop in the suites at 200 N. Baltimore.
The shop moved from Wichita to Derby and offers a variety of indoor/outdoor decorations including lamps, chimineas and more in the traditional Mexican style.
“What we have here is Mexican pottery, and everything is 100% made in Mexico. They came from different regions in Mexico,” said owner Raul Lopez. “We make sure we bring unique pieces that you’re not going to find here in Wichita, Kansas or nearby.”
Product is collected north of the border in Texas and comes from all over Mexico, featuring various authentic styles – including talavera pottery, denoted by its bright colors.
Lopez noted all the pottery offered at Tres Lunas also goes through a similar process that helps make it withstand the elements.
“All our pots, they’ve been through an oven, so the clay has been cooked. That makes it more durable,” Lopez said.
On top of that, a majority of the products evokes Mexican traditions and culture (piñatas, Tree of Life, Dia de los Muertos, etc.) – something Lopez noted customers react positively to, which he said he wanted to spread in the area.
“We have enough customers in Wichita and we were happy when we were there, but we think we need to bring our culture to more areas,” Lopez said.
Tres Lunas opened in Wichita two years ago (2020) before relocating to Derby to start 2023.
Hours of operation will be 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesday through Sunday, but Lopez encouraged customers to follow Tres Lunas on Facebook and Instagram for updates – as inventory runs force temporary closures. Lopez did note he hopes to expand hours in the summer.
With the opening of Tres Lunas, along with the sales Lopez noted the business is almost an art gallery of sorts and he encourages anyone to check out the unique variety of products the store has to offer – even if just window shopping.
“People, when they come to our store, they feel happy. They don’t need to buy; they can just come and look around,” Lopez said. “I see these pieces as pieces of art, like when you go to the museum. Some of our pieces are beautiful, colorful and people like that. Sometimes they take pictures and put them on their Facebook or Instagram.”
“That’s what I think we’re bringing,” Lopez said. “We’re bringing joy; a fun place to come and visit.”