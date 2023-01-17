Tres Lunas 1

Tres Lunas Imports owner Raul Lopez stands surrounding by the variety of unique, authentic pieces of Mexican pottery the store sells.

 KELLY BRECKUNITCH/INFORMER

Customers in Derby looking for unique home accents have a new store to check out as of Jan. 18, with Tres Lunas Imports officially opening its shop in the suites at 200 N. Baltimore. 

The shop moved from Wichita to Derby and offers a variety of indoor/outdoor decorations including lamps, chimineas and more in the traditional Mexican style.

Tres Lunas 2

Whether for indoor or outdoor display, Lopez noted all of the pottery pieces for sale are baked in an oven to improve durability.
0
0
0
0
0