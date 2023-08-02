With the influx of streaming services at your disposal, the movie-viewing experience has become more of a solitary activity. Unless you spend a lot of time and money to catch a flick at the theater, a lot of blockbuster or independent films may fly under your radar.
At the Derby Public Library’s program, Library Lounge, you can view fi lms for free and connect with other fans to bond over the evening’s film as well as share your favorite genres, directors, and actors.
The Library Lounge program is open to everyone 18 and over and requires no prior registration or ticket purchase. Films are shown in the Community Room on a large projector with amplified sound to give you a great viewing experience.
Have a project you have been putting off? Library Lounge is also an excellent opportunity to get caught up on craft projects or to-do list items. We encourage you to bring knitting/sewing supplies, scrapbook materials, sketchpads or drawing tablets, college homework, bullet journals, or any other items to work on with the film in the background.
We generally meet at meal time, so feel free to bring dinner or snacks for yourself. Don’t have time to get a meal together? The library always provides a spread of refreshments including popcorn, cakes, cookies, refreshing juice and herb-based mocktails. Moviegoers have also enjoyed preparing items to share.
Screenings in the past have included classic Hollywood showcases with stars like Audrey Hepburn and Jimmy Stewart and also film franchises like Pirates of the Caribbean, Marvel, and Star Wars.
We cordially invite you to our next Library Lounge series featuring two new releases. On August 22 at 6 p.m., the Library Lounge will show the sci-fi action flick, 65 starring Adam Driver and on August 29 at 6 p.m., we’ll show M. Night Shyamalan’s thriller, A Knock at the Cabin, starring Dave Bautista. Join us for a relaxing evening that includes crafts and coloring pages and entry into a grand prize drawing.
If you’re looking for something to do on a Tuesday evening or if you’d like to just relax and watch a free film, we would love to see you at Library Lounge!