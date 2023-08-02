DPL movie

With the influx of streaming services at your disposal, the movie-viewing experience has become more of a solitary activity. Unless you spend a lot of time and money to catch a flick at the theater, a lot of blockbuster or independent films may fly under your radar.

At the Derby Public Library’s program, Library Lounge, you can view fi lms for free and connect with other fans to bond over the evening’s film as well as share your  favorite genres, directors, and actors.

Derby Public Library logo
