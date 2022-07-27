7-27-22 Community Wellness Director

Community Wellness Director Debbie Williams (left) will be retiring in August and Janea Trapp (right) has been hired to take over the role.

 CODY FRIESEN/INFORMER

Over the last seven years, Debbie Williams has spearheaded several events, classes and opportunities to prioritize health in Derby as the Community Wellness Director at the Derby Recreation Commission. As Williams transfers into retirement, the program is in good hands with Janea Trapp.

Trapp officially started the role as the Community Wellness Director on July 18, but she is no stranger to the DRC. Trapp has been a Jill of all trades after starting as a wellness instructor four years ago teaching health and nutritional classes. She serves on the Let’s DiaBeat This Expo committee and has also been a culinary instructor. Trapp spent a lot of time with Williams in her role as the part-time grant coordinator when the Derby Health Collaborative received a grant for a substance abuse awareness program. When it came time to find Willams’ replacement, Trapp decided to apply for the position of her mentor.

Cody Friesen is the sports editor for the Derby Informer. Contact him with sports tips at sports@derbyinformer.com, and follow @Derby_Sports on Twitter for the latest updates. 

