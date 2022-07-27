Over the last seven years, Debbie Williams has spearheaded several events, classes and opportunities to prioritize health in Derby as the Community Wellness Director at the Derby Recreation Commission. As Williams transfers into retirement, the program is in good hands with Janea Trapp.
Trapp officially started the role as the Community Wellness Director on July 18, but she is no stranger to the DRC. Trapp has been a Jill of all trades after starting as a wellness instructor four years ago teaching health and nutritional classes. She serves on the Let’s DiaBeat This Expo committee and has also been a culinary instructor. Trapp spent a lot of time with Williams in her role as the part-time grant coordinator when the Derby Health Collaborative received a grant for a substance abuse awareness program. When it came time to find Willams’ replacement, Trapp decided to apply for the position of her mentor.
“It’s interesting because I joked around that I was Debbie’s sidekick for a number of years,” Trapp said. “We have formed a really good working relationship and a valued friendship. [Williams] has just been an amazing mentor to me. I don’t know if I would be in this position today without her. She just gave me guidance, provided me with opportunities and I’m super excited to be the Community Wellness Director.”
Williams will be around the DRC until Aug. 26, which gives her an opportunity to help prepare Trapp for the tricks of the trade as the director to help ease the transition.
“When they told me they were going to hire someone for me to train, I thought it was really cool,” Williams said. “A lot of times, organizations don’t do that. They just bring someone in, and there isn’t a lot of training that goes on. I am grateful to the DRC for allowing me to do some training before leaving, and I think it will make the transition super easy for everybody.”
Trapp brings a wealth of experience into her new role, and she has been involved in a lot of the programming and is informed on some of the critical details of the Derby Health Collaborative. She has been rooted in the Derby community for nearly six years, and Williams believes Trapp will always strive to do the best for Derby.
Mental health and substance abuse are some of the key pieces that Trapp wants to continue to emphasize as the Community Wellness Director. Trapp said she has a passion for the youth and raising substance abuse awareness but said a lot of it leads back to mental health.
“We can’t really go after one issue without looking at the big picture, so I would like to see more done in the years ahead with mental health and what we can do to lower depression and suicide rate and depression rates,” Trapp said. “Even though it’s not prevalent in our community, I think we have all been through a horrible two years of being isolated during the pandemic. It is time to come together as a community and see how we can support youth.”
Williams said that the biggest thing she wants Trapp to know is that the DRC is supportive of the Derby Health Collaborative and is willing to help the director accomplish their goals for the community.
“DRC Superintendent Chris Drum and the administration are supportive of making a community impact,” Williams said. “That is what we are all about, doing what we can for health and wellness in the community, and I don’t see that changing when Janea is the only one here.”
Trapp said she is sad to see Williams leaving the DRC; she is excited about her retirement but will miss her being around. Williams plans on spending time traveling around the United States, but she is confident the program is in safe hands.
“Janea is going to continue to do good things and come up with some new, great ideas for other programs,” Williams said. “It is comforting as I exit to know that we have left the DRC and the Derby Health Collaborative in great shape.”
Cody Friesen is the sports editor for the Derby Informer. Contact him with sports tips at sports@derbyinformer.com, and follow @Derby_Sports on Twitter for the latest updates.