Hospital

St. Catherine Hospital located in Garden City was listed in a report about hospitals not fully complying with federal price transparency guidelines.

 DAVID CONDOS/KANSAS NEWS SERVICE

Two years after federal rules first required hospitals to share what they’re charging for different services, one report suggests only 15% of Kansas hospitals hit the mark.

The consumer group Patient Rights Advocate’s February report found three of the 20 hospital systems that it reviews in the state – the organization focused on the largest hospital systems – fully comply with the federal price transparency rule. The group said several on the list were partially complying.

