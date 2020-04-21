In converting the former antique mall/old Dillons site at the southwest corner of Madison and Rock into a multi-tenant space (the primary being Planet Fitness), change was a given.
During a site review of the property at Thursday’s meeting of the Derby Planning Commission, Assistant City Planner Everett Haynes noted redevelopment of the property required substantial modifications (with some being reduced due to existing conditions) to bring the site into compliance with city criteria. At Thursday’s meeting, the main focus for the staff was on the property’s exterior elements.
“The focus of this review is mainly the parking, landscaping and the screening/façade improvements of the building,” Haynes said.
Landscape plans will retain many of the trees currently in place, Haynes noted, while change has already begun to acclimate the intended usage.
While the building will look familiar in its new form, all of the site (including the parking lot) is being structured to facilitate additional tenant spaces.
“The design is maintaining the overall existing appearance of the building with some additional architectural elements – a new color scheme and the addition of store fronts for the new tenant suites,” Haynes said.
Staff reported in the site review that while the east façade has been deemed acceptable, there were concerns with current plans regarding the west façade (where the site abuts multi-family residential lots).
Particularly, Haynes said the proposed waste receptacle and mechanical screenings to the west did not meet design standards – with the applicant looking to utilize cedar picket fencing.
“Typically, the materials are all consistent with the enclosures,” Haynes said.
With that area being in the sight line of the adjacent residential properties, as well as from Madison Avenue, commissioners were in favor of staff working with the applicant and architect to make sure those structures are in compliance and match building standards.
“I think we should take this chance to make it as nice as we can,” said Commissioner Jessica Rhein.
A concrete enclosure for the waste receptacle would be in line with standard practices, it was noted, with the recommendations that staff work with the applicant to formulate an acceptable design to cover the mechanical structure. The Planning Commission voted to approve the site plans subject to staff comments and discussion.