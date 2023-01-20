Sports Training 1

David Akao (left) and Dave Sanders stand in the Derby facility that will soon house local Amplify Training services through a joint partnership.

 KELLY BRECKUNITCH/INFORMER

A pair of businesses recently came together to broaden the training opportunities available for athletes in Derby and the surrounding area. 

DHS grad (and 2020 Athletic Hall of Fame inductee) Dave Sanders had the facility, and Wichita’s Amplify Training had the regimen, officially joining forces this year to enhance the services offered at Sanders’ D3 Training headquarters at 6720 S. Oliver.

Sports Training 2

 

Akao (right) is shown working with some high school athletes – noting Amplify offers the “complete package” when it comes to strength and conditioning.
0
0
0
0
0