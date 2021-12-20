After some concerns and other issues were raised initially, a final residential planned unit development (PUD) application for the former Pleasantview Elementary site – to be turned into senior housing – came before the Derby Planning Commission for consideration at its most recent meeting on Dec. 16.
Closed in 2019 and sold in 2020, the former Derby school is set to be redeveloped by Herr Schmader LLC into 32 dwelling units for seniors – an even mix of apartment buildings on the south side and duplexes on the north side. While a majority of the school building is planned to be torn down, a portion (like the gym) will remain for the use of the senior residents.
“The requested PUD would allow for redevelopment of the site and reuse of some areas of the existing school building for multifamily senior housing, which is in demand with a limited availability in Derby,” said Assistant City Planner Everett Haynes.
During the first public hearing on the PUD, nearby residents questioned the developer’s commitment to property maintenance and how long the construction would last. In turn, the planning commission asked for a proposed development timeline as well as examples of other similar dwelling areas managed by the developer as part of the final PUD.
Both were submitted by the developer, with photos illustrating well-maintained dwelling units and a construction schedule that would start in March 2022 and conclude by October 2023.
Additionally, approval was set to be based on vacation of utility easements – which Haynes said was scheduled to be considered by the Derby City Council at its delayed Dec. 14 meeting. Haynes pointed out that the applicant had “made strides” to meet the conditions for the final approval.
Given that the planned use technically constitutes a multi-family development, a zone change or PUD is required with such a development, though city staff reported that the use generally falls in line with the current single-family residential zoning of the neighborhood (and the facades will look similar, too). Additionally, Haynes stated that the proposed 8.6 dwelling units per acre is only slightly more dense than the surrounding residential neighborhood.
With the proposed PUD conforming with the city’s comprehensive plan and providing new use for a currently unused property, staff recommended approval of the final PUD application.
Commissioners had minimal questions, mainly relating to if garage parking would be required. Haynes said that would likely be part of a tenant agreement and the planning commission ultimately voted to approve the final PUD application for the former Pleasantview Elementary property. The recommendation will now be forwarded to the city council, but Haynes noted that any final issues can still be reviewed by the planning commission as a site plan will have to be approved before development begins.