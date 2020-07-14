Derby grad Daniel Archer and sophomore LeShaun Davis spend five nights a week knocking on doors. They are trying to sell you something, but it’s not a scam.
Archer and Davis paint address numbers on curbs. Each curb nets them $15, unless a homeowner decides to pay them extra.
The money is being raised to help Davis pay for football camp and gear.
Archer has painted curbs for six years, but he didn’t plan on painting this year with college looming.
Davis knew Archer through football.
“I was better than him,” Davis said jokingly. Davis was a freshman when Archer was a senior.
When Archer saw Davis needed to raise some money, Archer decided to “come out of retirement.”
Archer is the duo’s primary salesman. Davis usually does the painting.
“We’ve gotten to a point where he’s a pretty good painter, and I sell,” Archer said.
The “cut and dry” process is cut and dried. The duo uses reflective spray paint and stencils to put the numbers on the curb. Then they wait for the paint to dry. Each curb usually takes about 5 to 10 minutes to complete.
They don’t accept payment until the curb is done.
“I’ve done this for six years and only put the wrong numbers on three times,” Archer said.
They started painting curbs in June. So far this year, they’ve painted around 100 curbs.
“I do believe it’s a good service that people need,” Archer said. “If you have a ‘help, I’ve fallen and I can’t get up’ moment at 2 a.m, it can be hard for someone to find your house if you have black numbers on a dark house.”
“Ambulances, fire trucks, the pizza guy – it’s needed for things like that.”