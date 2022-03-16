Given the rising prices of other goods currently, Ashley and Craig Brown saw an opportunity to help consumers. That played a part in the couple’s decision to start their own business, The Walk-in Closet, which recently opened in Derby (204 S. Baltimore, by Pizza John’s) on March 11.
“We really just want to make stuff affordable for people; we’re going through a pandemic,” Craig said. “If you see groceries, you see gas prices, stuff’s getting expensive. This is an easy way for someone to come in here, get what they need and not spend a whole lot of money.”
The Walk-in Closet is a store specializing in women’s and kids clothing (tops, shoes, etc.) that will follow a buy-sell-trade model – meaning customers can shop for outfits at the store or bring in their own clothing to trade or sell for cash. Eventually, with enough inventory, Craig noted they also hope to be able to help those in the community who can’t afford clothes.
Prior to opening the brick-and-mortar store, Ashley’s experience in e-commerce played a role in the Browns’ recent business pursuit.
“I was selling clothes online and it just kind of was too much to package everything and ship it out,” Ashley said.
While they initially wanted a larger space, Craig noted the current building works perfectly, though the Browns are not ruling out expansion to a larger location in the future.
Buying a lot of high end clothing merchandise, typically, Ashley noted The Walk-in Closet will feature “a little bit of everything.” Most of it will come at a significant discount, as Craig noted they will offer name brand clothing for half the cost – if not more of a bargain.
Ashley’s background is primarily in the medical field, while Craig has worked in construction, but the couple were ready to take a chance and have high hopes for what their store can offer to the Derby community.
“Everybody likes going and finding a good deal somewhere,” Craig said.
“If you mark your stuff right, you advertise it, you take care of stuff and you put everything you have into it, I think it can pan out into something.”
Hours of operation at The Walk-in Closet will be 10:30 a.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday.