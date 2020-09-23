For a little over a year, Derby’s Theodore Smith had been incubating an idea. He wanted to sell crepes.
Initially, Smith had been looking to go out and serve at area farmers markets, but once he started discussions about partnering with The COOP and Coffee House in Derby the advantages (namely stability) were a big draw.
Now, Smith has been operating The Cool Crepe at The COOP (104 N. Baltimore) since July, selling his crepes from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Friday through Saturday.
While Smith had no previous experience in the restaurant industry, he did have experience making crepes thanks in part to two years spent living in France. From that, he brought back with him a few different recipes that factor into his menu offerings at The Cool Crepe.
“I’ve got two authentic crepes that you’d find in France, as well as my own family recipe, so there’s a wide variety,” Smith said.
One of those recipes is a buckwheat (and gluten-free) “galette,” which is traditionally a savory crepe. Toppings to choose from include ham, turkey, bacon, cheese and spinach. Smith also sells sweet crepes with topping choices including berry compote, chocolate sauce, nutella, spiced apple and more.
All crepes are also made to order by Smith and they fill a different niche than the majority of other offerings he has seen locally.
“Looking around the other opportunities and the other crepes in Wichita, what I think is unique about my crepes is really why I started – which is why I didn’t like the other crepe options in Wichita – is I like my crepes soft, and a lot of the crepes here are not made for a plate; they’re made to eat as you go,” Smith said.
Bringing his crepes to the community, Smith noted The COOP was the perfect partnership opportunity – allowing him to serve year-round – and he is not alone in his appreciation of the outlet, as The COOP cooperative serves up products from 20 different businesses (including a variety of bakers).
“The COOP is really an amazing idea and I’m really glad that they brought it to Derby,” Smith said. “It’s a great opportunity for everybody in Derby. All the bakers in there have really positive things to say about it.”
Expansion is on the mind of both Smith and The COOP. If The COOP does expand into Wichita or the surrounding area, Smith said he would be happy to set up another station though he said he is looking into getting a food truck to serve out of at some point as well.