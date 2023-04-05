Steve Dale

When you sit down with JoJac’s owner Steve Dale, a Kansas Certified Arborist, and talk about trees, as a consumer you quickly learn Dale has an incredible wealth of knowledge. This more than 30 years of  knowledge has helped position the company as a leader in tree care and maintenance.

Dale says an important thing to know, is to be sure you are having all of the deadwood trimmed from your trees.

Jo-Jac logo
0
0
0
0
0