When you sit down with JoJac’s owner Steve Dale, a Kansas Certified Arborist, and talk about trees, as a consumer you quickly learn Dale has an incredible wealth of knowledge. This more than 30 years of knowledge has helped position the company as a leader in tree care and maintenance.
Dale says an important thing to know, is to be sure you are having all of the deadwood trimmed from your trees.
“Trees with deadwood are still trying to feed those dead limbs. And the nutrients aren’t going where they should as much, to the live branches,” Dale said.
“It’s one of the best things you can do for better tree health. And a healthy tree is much more resistant to disease and insects.”
Overall deadwooding and thinning of trees is important in letting light through to your lawn. Thick foliage reduces the light. Dale says if you look up and see no or very little sunlight coming through the tree, it’s time to trim it.
Dale reminds consumers that if they want a strong and vibrant tree with good structure in the years ahead, start trimming them shortly after they are planted.
“I like to put them on a deep root feeding program when they are young. They will grow with the right nutrients early and it gets them established, which is important to long term survival,” Dale explained.
Dale has discovered many trimmers don’t start from the top of the tree when trimming. It is important to get all of the tree and many tree trimmers don’t have the proper equipment to do the job right and only start as high as they can get.
Excessive thinning of too many interior branches, leaving foliage on the ends, creates an appearance called “lions tailing.” This can ruin the structure, dynamics, dampening effects and overall health of the tree. Shortening a tree by cutting off the top can permanently damage and disfigure a tree and it may even kill it.
As an arborist, Dale trains his workers on proper pruning and correct cutting techniques.
Cuts are done on a tree in a way that allows the tree to heal properly, so it won’t impact the health of a tree negatively. He also transfers his vast knowledge on diseases and insects, how to recognize them and resolve the problems. And if you are ready to plant trees, first call Steve Dale at JoJac’s. His knowledge will help you make the right decision.
Dale Says he expects bagworms to be an issue again this season.
“If you have bagworms hanging from trees or gutters, you will likely have them again this season,” he said.
Each bag can have up to 1000 eggs in them and can hibernate through the winter. The best time to spray them is in late May or June to reduce them significantly. Dale says spraying every year is necessary to eliminate them.
Dale suggests consumers ask to see a certificate of insurance from anyone who is trimming their trees. He calls it a safeguard for the consumer.
“The tree trimmer could come back on the home owner in the event they may fall from a tree and are injured. There is also the possibility of damage to your home. Deal with a company that shows responsibility and has the appropriate insurance,” Dale says.
