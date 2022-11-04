Governor Laura Kelly recently announced the winners of the 2022 To the Stars: Kansas Business Awards, with two Wichita companies among those taking top honors.
Textron Aviation earned the Governor’s Exporter of the Year award, while Spirit AeroSystems received the Apprenticeship Champions and Partners award.
A record high of 237 businesses, organizations and individuals were nominated in 10 categories for this year’s awards. Nominees were reviewed and scored for various criteria such as business expansion, employee recruitment and retention practices, training and educational programs, capital investments, and support of local community events. A total of 181 merit awards and 56 regional awards were presented at the ceremony.