While not quite the origin story of Apple or Microsoft, the founding of local company Zant Technologies will sound familiar – though it began in a little more comfortable confines than a garage.
Humble beginnings
Thomas Ford, a 2009 graduate of Derby High School, worked for a number of tech companies in Wichita after receiving his computer science degree from the University of Kansas. At the same time, he had taken on a few extra projects – one of those involving a number of fellow DHS grads.
“I was actually teaching them programming from noon to 5 on Saturdays at my house for multiple years,” Ford said, “and then at some point they were like, ‘why don’t we just get something that pays?’”
From there, the seeds for Zant Technologies were planted – with the Wichita company officially launching for business back in June, and six other Derby natives (five DHS grads and one from Kapaun Mt. Carmel) coming on board from the start.
Zant Technologies does software engineering consulting, marketing consulting, web/app design, data management and more – being as hands-on or hands-off as companies want.
Building a network
Back in 2014, Ford got his introduction into the entrepreneurial world while still a student at KU, helping with a start-up that created a mobile strategy application for online video game “League of Legends.”
After graduating, Ford left that project in the hands of other students and began work with Cybertron (then InfoSync) out of Wichita. During that time, an idea was presented to him by a family friend for a side project – helping a local roofing company (Burwell Construction of Goddard) create an application for doing estimates and invoices in the field.
Over seven months (while still working full-time), Ford and his roommate completed work on that project and then turned it over to the roofing company.
Then, Ford went on to work for PK Technologies and met other developers who wanted to take on side projects, which led to work for one of Zant Technologies’ first unofficial, local clients – Bin Busters.
“We actually launched their initial website. We’ve worked with them since it was an idea. We helped them do a website and their search engine optimization. We basically outlined for them how the start-up process goes,” Ford said. “That’s something we really specialize in, and me in particular in my consulting."
More work in social media, marketing and website design came after helping Bin Busters – all from word of mouth – while Ford was still employed full-time with another company. Eventually, the duality became too much and Ford made the decision to officially launch Zant Technologies over the summer.
Meeting digital needs
Since that launch, Ford noted the company has been doubling its business each month – working with multiple clients in the Wichita area as well as around the country, including New Jersey and Oregon.
As far as providing services, from helping with server structure to manage multiple websites to creating websites, logos and more for new businesses, Ford said what sets Zant Technologies apart is that the company wants to have a hand in it all.
“That was the first thing I noticed even before we launched when we were still just working from word of mouth. People, they need a website, but the people they’re getting their website from are not the same people ordering their business cards, are not the same people making their logo. That’s what we found, especially at launch time with start-ups, where we really came out above. The small businesses would say, ‘I need all of this,’” Ford said. “That’s really what helped us kick down the door with launches. We’ll do what we can and we’ll do all of that, so it’s pretty much all-encompassing.”
Zant Technologies has also partnered with International Bancard so it can help clients set up pay portals on those websites, while Ford noted the company is also expanding on that first app (Thojax) he and his roommate created to be customized for other clients’ estimation and invoicing needs.
Looking to the future
Beyond the digital elements (both design and marketing), Ford noted future plans are to branch out into manufacturing. Zant logo designer C.J. Marsh (another DHS alum) is a fantasy illustrator who Ford sees helping open doors for other projects.
“He’s bringing in money by working on the logos like that for his contracts, but he’s also working with a gentleman named Murl who I worked with at my first company in Lawrence who has a big warehouse that has 3-D printers in it,” Ford said. “They’re now working on getting illustration, concept art and 3-D modeling down to launch a portion of the site that prints figurines, dice towers, all that kind of stuff.”
Though Ford has been programming since high school, it wasn’t until college that he discovered his entrepreneurial side.
Seeing how programmers were treated after college (being “underutilized and undervalued”) helped foster the idea for forming his own company. In launching Zant Technologies, Ford wanted to create an atmosphere where they would be treated fairly and given an opportunity to work how they wanted – with Ford hoping that will foster more growth.
“When your employees are happy, especially developers/IT people are happy, your clients are going to be much happier because they’re going to get stuff done faster, they’re not going to get burnt out and so on,” Ford said. “I would like to keep growing at this rate and then get that design portion, that fantasy publishing off the ground as well, then continue growing into the next idea, the next company.”