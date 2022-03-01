Seeing a crowded calendar of events in the fall, the Derby Chamber of Commerce decided to press pause on the annual A Taste of Derby in 2021 – eyeing a return this spring.
Chamber staff are currently hard at work organizing efforts to bring A Taste of Derby back to local restaurants on April 21 – with plans for the scheduling shift to be permanent.
“We thought April was just a good time slot to do it. Things start to warm up and the weather’s usually nicer,” said Chamber President/CEO Mark Staats. “I feel good about the April timeframe. There’s not as much going on because fall is busy for a lot of people. School stuff is going on, Derby football, basketball’s starting, then you’re moving into Christmas time. This is really, I think, the ideal time to do it.”
Additionally, Staats confirmed the chamber is maintaining the format introduced in 2020. In previous years, A Taste of Derby had been held at one central location – with restaurants congregating there. Due to the COVID pandemic, A Taste of Derby shifted out into the public – with attendees going to all of the participating restaurants instead of a central host location.
Participating restaurants were a fan of the changes in 2020 for multiple reasons (better managing cooking conditions, more control over what to serve, etc.) and vocal about keeping the mobile format. Meanwhile, Staats saw another advantage in the format change he wanted to hold over.
Historically, A Taste of Derby has been a prestige event (also featuring live and silent auctions) that comes with a higher price tag. With the change in 2020, the cost of admission was dropped significantly – granting access to offerings at all participating restaurants – allowing a broader demographic of diners to take part. That accessibility is something Staats plans to maintain.
“Everybody that participated liked it. I also liked the fact that we were able to reach a very broad audience of participants to come out and do it because lanyards were only $10 apiece versus when we were charging $40 a ticket to get into The Venue,” Staats said. “I want this to be something a family can afford.”
On top of giving restaurants more control over the menu for the event, Staats said the new format also gives them the benefit of exposure.
Specifically, Staats mentioned that he heard feedback from multiple
diners in 2020 being exposed to Pizza John’s – the oldest restaurant in Derby – for the first time.
“To me, that shows how successful it was to get people out and about exploring Derby and tasting some different foods from different area restaurants,” Staats said.
With a month and a half until the event, Staats admitted chamber staff is
still tinkering with some other new wrinkles in 2022. Currently, the plan is to bring back the raffles and a virtual trivia game introduced at the last event. Staff are also trying to work out if the Welcome Center will be a host site for some vendors once again or if stops will all be at satellite locations.
One change that is confirmed, Staats said, is that lanyards will be made available for pick up prior to the day of the event from April 18 to 21.
Currently, there are 14 restaurants signed up to be featured in this year’s A Taste of Derby, though those numbers are still in flux. By April 21, Staats expects to have more than the nearly 20 restaurants that were featured in 2020, which should only add to the enjoyment for potential diners.
For more information, updates on participating restaurants or to purchase tickets for A Taste of Derby, visit www.derbychamber.com or call 788-3421.