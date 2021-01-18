Derby said goodbye to a staple of the local restaurant scene this weekend, as Talliano’s Pizzeria (408 N. Baltimore Ave.) shut its doors for the final time on Saturday.
“It was just time,” said owner Janet Talley of the restaurant closure.
Talley is stepping away from the pizzeria business and into retirement after 27 years on the Derby dining scene. She started Talliano’s with her late husband, Greg, and kept the restaurant going 11 more years after his passing thanks in large part to the people of Derby.
“It was really his dream to do this restaurant and we were able to do it with the love and support of this community,” Talley said. “We were blessed from the moment we opened this restaurant. We had tremendous community support and we had wonderful employees throughout the years that kept us going. I can’t thank both of those people enough. It’s just been a godsend. It really was.”
Sunday was initially announced as the last day of business at Talliano’s through a Facebook post, but the Derby community showed its support one final time – in full force – and flooded the restaurant on Saturday.
Record numbers of customers poured through the doors of Talliano’s on Saturday, according to Talley, so much so that the restaurant was forced to close a day earlier than originally planned.
“We literally got down to our last three bags of flour, eight boxes, a tub of cheese and that was about it, and then we had to shut down,” Talley said.
Customers making their last visit to Talliano’s ran the gamut of emotions, as Talley said some were in tears, some were in disbelief and some were asking for recipes – trying to hold onto at least some piece of the restaurant’s history.
Talley did confirm reports that another business will be taking over the building with Talliano’s closure, but could not say who.
Even stepping away after so many years, Tally noted she felt a sense of overwhelming happiness moving into retirement. While it is difficult to close a business – especially a community fixture like Talliano’s – having the support of Derby, as well as her longtime employees (many there on the last day), helped end things on a high note.
“Obviously, I had tons and tons of overwhelming support and well-wishes for my retirement. It was all good; all bittersweet, but all good,” Talley said. “There’s no easy way to close a successful entity but we tried to do it as best we could, showing the community our support and going out on top.”