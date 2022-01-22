Think you have what it takes to make it through a number of extreme, survival situations? Exploration Place’s new exhibit will gauge those abilities.
“Survival: The Exhibition” is the latest traveling exhibit the Wichita museum will be hosting, debuting on Jan. 21 and running through April 24. The exhibit is marketed as the first and only one of its kind to provide practical, real-world and science-based techniques to prepare visitors of all ages for survival situations they may actually face in their lifetimes. It is a safe space to learn and test essential survival skills in nine unique, immersive zones (forest, mountain, desert, etc.) that simulate extreme scenarios.
“Part of our mission is to inspire a deeper interest in science and technology through creative and fun experiences for all,” said Director of Marketing Laura Roddy. “This one has a really great mix of practical knowledge – so there’s a lot of knowledge you can gain if you’re somebody that really wants to go and soak it all in – but we really do like trying to have exhibits that appeal to adults and children alike. There’s plenty of things that are hands-on that are going to keep the kids busy – try to start the fire, build the shelter or climb in the cave.”
Other interactive elements include learning how to build traps, identifying edible and poisonous foliage and a station on how to tie various types of knots. There is even a zone set in an urban apartment with tips on what types of fire extinguishers to purchase and how to create an emergency exit plan.
Typically, Roddy said Exploration Place brings in three traveling exhibits each year – all focusing on STEM (science, technology, engineering and mathematics) concepts with hands-on elements to engage visitors.
“Survival: The Exhibition” takes that a step further with the optional lava challenge. That is a purely physical element that Roddy noted not all exhibits offer, but the museum is excited to feature that with the latest exhibit as the “icing on the cake.”
Visitors’ problem-solving skills will be put to the test in the lave challenge, a low ropes adventure course with six unique obstacles, that requires balance, focus, coordination, and concentration to overcome.
“It is a challenge; it is quite a physical feat,” Roddy said. “Sometimes people think of Exploration Place and they might think of the castle and some of our exhibits that are for little kids, but this exhibit – ‘Survival’ – is very much appealing to an adult audience as well.”
For pricing and additional information on the traveling exhibit, visit www.exploration.org.