Derby Difference Parks

Continued park maintenance – like completion of Decarsky Park (shown) phase two – were among the top sales tax priorities outlined in a recent public survey.

As the city continues to reassess the future of the Derby Difference sales tax (scheduled to end Dec. 31, 2024), the City Council received input to help shape some pending decisions at its most recent meeting. 

The Wichita State University Public Policy and Management Center (PPMC) presented results of a community survey to the Derby City Council on March 14, providing additional data for the governing body to consider while mulling future sales tax utilization.

