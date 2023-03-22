As the city continues to reassess the future of the Derby Difference sales tax (scheduled to end Dec. 31, 2024), the City Council received input to help shape some pending decisions at its most recent meeting.
The Wichita State University Public Policy and Management Center (PPMC) presented results of a community survey to the Derby City Council on March 14, providing additional data for the governing body to consider while mulling future sales tax utilization.
Following focus groups led by the PPMC, the community survey was put out in early 2023. Targeted surveys were sent out to 2,500 Derby residents while a public survey was made available online. Between both, Dr. Dulcinea Rakestraw of Wichita State University reported nearly 600 surveys were returned.
Survey results, Rakestraw reported, showed respondents had an overwhelmingly positive view of the half-cent sales tax that currently exists in Derby. In fact, of survey respondents more than half (54.3%) indicated they were in favor of a higher sales tax if their top investment priorities were met. Meanwhile, 87.5% also indicated they would also prefer the sales tax not be permanent and have an end date.
“This is a hard thing for us to figure out if we don’t have data,” said Mayor Randy White. “We’re going to make a decision, and what we need to know is what our town thinks.”
Additionally, feedback showed the top three preferences for investment included maintaining a high level of public safety, investing in infrastructure (streets/sidewalks/drainage/etc.) and completing maintenance of city parks.
City Manager Kiel Mangus noted that was in line with what staff hoped from the input – as street improvements for this year alone hit the $3 million mark.
“Our goal of $800,000 in general fund money is not enough any more. So, if we’re able to find sales tax dollars to do our street maintenance and street improvements every year, that will then free up general fund dollars to pay for public safety that we’re talking about,” Mangus said, reiterating staff’s intent to move away from paying for salaries through the sales tax.
Feedback from the public survey was sought to help direct the council’s engagement with the community in considering another sales tax ballot question in the upcoming 2023 election.
Council members were pleased and optimistic overall about the results of the survey. Looking at the transparency that was called for among a number of respondents, council member Chris Unkel saw the end date and set parameters of the current sales tax as something to replicate. Meanwhile, Mayor White said those efforts could start even sooner – suggesting making sales tax revenue totals available with Derby customers’ utility bills.
Regarding the potential increase of the sales tax, especially with the continued rise of property taxes, that is something Mangus noted the council will have to take under consideration.
Pointing out the total revenue generated by the Derby Difference sales tax in 2022 ($3.9 million), White noted if that went away that would require the city to raise property taxes by 15 mills. Given those totals, other members of the council also wondered if a slight shift toward more sales tax authority might be in Derby’s best interests.
“Whether we want to raise it or not, that will be a decision council will have to chew through,” Mangus said. “Now is the right time for the council to consider, do you want to do a little bit of a shift with a little more sales tax and a little less property tax?”
Following the survey being received and filed by the council, Mangus noted staff will now work on some potential ballot questions to bring back for consideration.