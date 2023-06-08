Carson Insurance staff

Left to Right: Tom Burkhart, Bonnie Young, Gus Strunk, Melinda Epperson, Maxie Richardson, Gary McGuire.

In 2006 a casual discussion about insurance between long-time Mulvane resident Gary McGuire and then Carson Bank President Frank Carson III started something big. Their talks centered on the idea of  having the services of an independent insurance agency available to bank customers and others in the community.

After a couple of days, the decision to move forward with the idea was made and Carson Insurance Group was born.

