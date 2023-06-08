In 2006 a casual discussion about insurance between long-time Mulvane resident Gary McGuire and then Carson Bank President Frank Carson III started something big. Their talks centered on the idea of having the services of an independent insurance agency available to bank customers and others in the community.
After a couple of days, the decision to move forward with the idea was made and Carson Insurance Group was born.
“At the time I was losing clients working as an agent for a one company agency because I couldn’t offer alternatives when clients needed them,” McGuire explained.
McGuire, now the President of Carson Insurance Group, admits moving to an independent agency and having different options with multiple companies for customers was the best career move he ever made.
With 35 years in the Insurance industry, McGurie and his staff of eight have just moved into a beautiful 2600 square foot building that is just next to their old location at Carson Bank in Mulvane.
“The new Carson Insurance Group office has allowed us to increase our staff, especially in our client support area. We also see growth potential in the next five to ten years and will need the space to accommodate that,” McGuire said.
Carson Insurance Group will not be tied to bank hours and will have new office hours that start at 8 a.m. each day. McGuire said the move should help limit the confusion some new customers might have with an insurance company in a bank.
“We expect to be able to increase walk-in traffic and provide an overall more convenient and comfortable access throughout the day,” McGuire said.
Much of the Carson Insurance Group staff has come from different backgrounds before entering the insurance business. And that includes real estate, accounting, coaching or education and more. That diversity has given customers and staff the ability to connect and relate better.
Maxie Richardson, who handles the personal lines, has five, six or more insurance companies to work with, giving customers a larger availability of products and options. McGuire said that when it’s time for a customer to shop for different insurance, Carson Insurance can do the shopping for them.
In 2018 Tom Burkhart, located at the Carson Bank Derby branch, joined Carson Insurance Group and has specialized in commercial insurance. With commercial insurance they serve a very broad base of industries and can write everything from municipalities to a large restaurant chain.
“We have so many avenues on the commercial side that we are able to fit about anything,” McGuire said.
McGurie describes their service philosophy as a blending of the old fashioned personal style with a bit of today’s technology. They can handle a claim and do some of the legwork for the customer.
The move into the new offices speaks to confirming the success of Carson Insurance Group over the years, as well as a confidence in their future success. And when you follow the characteristics and success that defined the nearly 100 year history of Carson Bank, it’s easy to see why Carson Insurance Group is where they are today.
