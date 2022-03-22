New development is coming near Derby’s Field Station: Dinosaurs, with the Planning Commission approving site plans for a Strickland Brothers Oil Change business at its most recent meeting on March 17.
The business – which boasts 10-minute oil changes – will be situated at the southwest corner of the intersection between Independence Avenue and Rock Road, just east of Field Station: Dinosaurs across Destination Drive.
Assistant City Planner Everett Haynes noted that the applicant had met most requirements with the site plan, though a few minor changes remained to be worked out.
Some landscaping and equipment screening items need to be resolved, but one of the biggest points addressed was zoning regulations that require pedestrian connections. While one is planned from Rock Road, none were illustrated to the north or west in the site plans.
While John Chamberlain (representing the applicant) noted the intent of the code was understood, given the nature of the business as a vehicle service station, he was uncertain of the need to accommodate that pedestrian access.
“I’m really not sure how much sense that actually makes for the particular use of this facility and where those sidewalks would have to be located in a pedestrian location,” Chamberlain said. “I have some mixed feelings about trying to connect something on the north side of the site.”
Making a connection on the north side, Chamberlain pointed out, would open up avenues for a potentially unsafe mid-block crossing.
Commissioner Jessica Rhein questioned if the applicant intended to make a connection to the west to reach the existing sidewalk, which Chamberlain confirmed. Not knowing what customers might do while waiting on their oil change, with the potential to cross the street to the eventual RoKC Derby facility, Rhein noted she was attempting to get in their mindset. Creating the connection to the west, but not the north, was seen as generally agreeable by the planning commission.
“I think he [Chamberlain] makes a good point there,” said Commission Chair Mitch Adams. “There’s not much rational reason to have that kind of access right there.”
Additionally, Chamberlain noted one of the other items staff brought up to address is a non-issue, as no building-specific vehicles will have to remain on site. He also addressed concerns over oil storage, noting that the business has a contractor
that will be called in to dispose of what’s collected when needed.
Derby’s Planning Commission approved the site plan for Strickland Brothers Oil Change on a 10-0 vote.