With a recommendation for disapproval already forwarded to the City Council once, the Derby Planning Commission reconsidered an amended zone change request for the Sterling East housing development at its most recent meeting on Sept. 15.
Once again hearing numerous objections from neighboring rural residents surrounding the planned development at 79th Street and Greenwich, and with commissioners continuing to have issues with the proposed zone change, the request was again recommended for disapproval on a 6-3 vote by the commission.
Despite the zone change being forwarded for disapproval, a final plat for the Sterling East addition was still considered by the commission and got the green light to go to the City Council for final approval in October.
Staff confirmed that the final plat, including 205 lots in total, could be developed with or without the zone change. Based on action from the City Council, if the disapproval of the zone change – from urban density residential to two-family residential – is upheld, the nearly 80-acre development would move forward entirely as single-family residential units. The zone change sought to allow development of 15 acres (43 units) as duplexes.
Character concerns remain
The zone change request was ultimately recommended for disapproval based on the commission not being in agreement with two findings of fact. A majority of the commission voted for the disapproval based on the zone change not being in character with the surrounding neighborhood (rural residential) and the development potential creating public health and welfare issues – citing traffic and drainage concerns specifically.
“Everything in three directions for a mile or two miles – to the north, to the south and to the east – is currently zoned county as rural residential,” said neighboring resident Larry Ulin during a public hearing on the zone change request. *This project is inconsistent with the rural character of our area.”
“We don’t oppose productivity or progress. We oppose getting overrun,” said Madeleine Goodner. “I think there is space for a house on five acres, a house on one acre, but this high density has me concerned.”
On behalf of the developer, Phil Meyer of Baughman Company addressed some of the issues raised during the public hearing – including a common concern over the impact of the development on traffic. While he noted that was valid, he also stated “that’s part of the struggle with growth.”
City Planner Scott Knebel added that the development is projected to increase the traffic on 79th Street to an average of 4,015 trips per day (and 2,689 on Greenwich Road) – with two-lane arterial streets able to handle 8,000 to 10,000 trips per day based on traffic standards. An injury report received from Sedgwick County showed 11 accidents (no fatalities and five injury accidents) occurring at the intersection since stop sign beacons were installed in 2018.
Planning Commission members had a number of concerns beyond traffic issues regarding the zone change, with the fit compared to neighboring properties chief among them. As the nearest similar urban density residential development is more than a mile away, commissioner Dale Wells had an issue with the timing of the request.
“I just don’t think it’s appropriate at this time. In 20 years it may be,” Wells said. “I think we have to grow as we have in the past, with purpose.”
Similarly, commissioner Dana Quigley called the zone change request “a little too aggressive” for the area.
Development is coming to the area, though, commissioners confirmed – with the recommendation of approval for the final plat solidifying that.
Given the shared concerns over traffic by commissioners and neighboring residents, there were a number of questions regarding those items before approval of the final plat. Among those were if and when the speed limits around the Sterling East development would be changed and when traffic improvements (i.e., acceleration/deceleration and turning lanes) would be triggered.
Knebel noted the necessary petitions for those traffic improvements on both 79th and Greenwich have been submitted and also confirmed the financial guarantees for said improvements are bound to that property no matter who owns it.
According to Knebel, it is hard to definitively say what will trigger those improvements. He reported similar traffic improvements in the Northbrook Addition have not been triggered as the need has not yet developed.
Commissioner Janet Sprecker questioned if any other neighborhoods in Derby had all access points emptying onto streets with 55 mph speed limits and questioned if those might be changed.
Dan Squires, Assistant City Manager for Development, could not cite any other similar neighborhoods but noted the speed limit issue is one that involves the county as those are county roads. That may change, and he said an engineering analysis could address that in the future, though both he and commissioner Jessica Rhein stated development will likely influence a natural shift.
“The more it develops, the more urban feel it is, the slower people will drive,” Rhein said of the Sterling East area.
Both recommendations for the zone change and final plat will now go before the Derby City Council for final consideration on Oct. 11.