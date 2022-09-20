With a recommendation for disapproval already forwarded to the City Council once, the Derby Planning Commission reconsidered an amended zone change request for the Sterling East housing development at its most recent meeting on Sept. 15.

Once again hearing numerous objections from neighboring rural residents surrounding the planned development at 79th Street and Greenwich, and with commissioners continuing to have issues with the proposed zone change, the request was again recommended for disapproval on a 6-3 vote by the commission.

