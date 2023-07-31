Teacher Apprenticeship

Kansas Department of Education commissioner Randy Watson, left, praised the launch of a pilot program providing apprenticeships for 15 aspiring educators who would gain hands-on experience while earning four-year degrees in education.

 TIM CARPENTER/KANSAS REFLECTOR

TOPEKA — Eight public school districts from Attica to Dodge City to Tonganoxie launched the pilot of a program designed to develop more classroom educators through a four-year registered teacher apprenticeship.

The initial group of 15 aspiring teachers convened July 25 at Wichita State University for an introductory workshop with the Kansas State Department of Education. Participants in the program receive a salary for working in the classroom and collaborate with experienced educators while earning a bachelor’s degree at a college or university accredited by the education department.

