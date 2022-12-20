STAR Site Plan

The Derby Planning Commission considered items to advance a pair of development projects in the city at its Dec. 15 meeting. Regarding the final phase of the STAR bond project, the commission took action recommending both a zone change request and final plat for approval, and approved a site plan for Pleasantview Senior Living.

With the STAR bond project, the request was made to change the zoning from R-1 residential to B-3 general business to facilitate development of the 44-acre tract for an outdoor adventure sports complex that would include a manmade lagoon, aerial park, rock climbing facility, glamping site, hotel and more. The development will be located near the intersection of Tall Tree and Rock Road.

