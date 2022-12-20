The Derby Planning Commission considered items to advance a pair of development projects in the city at its Dec. 15 meeting. Regarding the final phase of the STAR bond project, the commission took action recommending both a zone change request and final plat for approval, and approved a site plan for Pleasantview Senior Living.
With the STAR bond project, the request was made to change the zoning from R-1 residential to B-3 general business to facilitate development of the 44-acre tract for an outdoor adventure sports complex that would include a manmade lagoon, aerial park, rock climbing facility, glamping site, hotel and more. The development will be located near the intersection of Tall Tree and Rock Road.
City Planner Scott Knebel noted several of those attractions (i.e., the lagoon, glamping site, etc.) will require follow-up consideration for special use permits that will come back before the commission.
Representatives on behalf of Derby Destination Development noted it is taking steps to sell and develop the property, which will be done by component developers in many cases regarding the individual attractions outlined. Those developers would then submit the special use applications.
A pair of neighboring property owners did raise concerns about the development clashing with the nearby residential area (to the east) and wanted to know if privacy measures would be taken to preserve the nature of the adjacent neighborhood.
“I don’t necessarily want to see it every day or hear it,” Derby resident Doug English said of the STAR bond development. “I’d like to know that there’s not going to be a loud PA system back there and that the hours are reasonable so that we can enjoy quiet evenings in our backyard.”
During the findings of fact, Knebel specifically pointed out the developer has extensive plans for landscape screening – adding a pond between the development and neighboring houses – to address some of those privacy concerns. Residents will also have a chance to address issues during the special use hearings, Knebel noted.
Per staff, the findings showed the development adds to the area and while there will be some impact on community facilities those are planned to be addressed.
“Funds are in the STAR bond project to facilitate those improvements,” Knebel said.
With the zone change recommended for approval, the commission also considered a final plat for the STAR bond development.
Staff pointed out that while blocks exceed length requirements, the destination nature of the development makes that a non-issue. Other than that, there are some street alignment and entrance issues to be addressed.
The drainage plan was reviewed and approved by the city engineer, while staff reported the utility plan requires only one major update – increasing an easement size to facilitate a pump station in the southeast corner. Like the preliminary plat, the final was also recommended for approval.
Senior housing project coming along
In addition to items addressing the STAR bond development, the commission also considered a site plan for Pleasantview Senior Living at the site of the former Derby elementary school.
The plan presented showed 32 total units, including 10 duplex buildings and two six-unit apartment buildings. The apartment buildings are intended to reuse portions of the old school, while the former gym will also be repurposed as part of the development.
Most items of the plan were met with staff approval, though Assistant City Planner Everett Haynes stated the appearance of the duplexes changed slightly from the planned unit development.
While the large duplexes were consistent with the initial plan, staff recommended brick wainscoting be street-facing on the smaller duplexes to remain consistent with the PUD. The PUD also required a development timeline that is out of date and will need to be resubmitted with corrected site plans, which were approved – subject to staff comment – by the commission.