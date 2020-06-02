If you build it, will they come?
That seemed to be a prevailing question among the Derby City Council at a special meeting May 28 focused on further expansion of the city’s STAR bond project. Primarily, the council questioned if a new project phase (including construction of a proposed rock climbing gym) would bring Derby closer to meeting the original goal of expanding regional tourism numbers and additional business development.
“For Derby, it was more about trying to get attractions here that are family fun so our residents can enjoy them, and it adds to the quality of life for people who are thinking about the metro area,” said city manager Kathy Sexton.
Numbers presented by Marc Abbott of Derby Destination Development LLC showed phase one of the STAR bond project directly caused $67 million in development and the addition of 97 permanent jobs while indirectly causing $25.9 million of development and 394 permanent jobs. Phase three would lead to $8 million of development and 127 more permanent jobs, as well as a projected 120,000 visitors annually at full build-out of the rock climbing gym.
Looking at the numbers of phase one, however, council member Rocky Cornejo questioned if that original project (Field Station: Dinosaurs) was living up to its initial billing and meeting its projected visitation numbers in line with those tourism and development goals.
Sexton said that max visitation numbers were not expected in year one of the dinosaur park’s opening (2018) and that attraction is still ramping up, but it has not in fact brought in a lot of other restaurants or retailers.
Restaurant and retail development was a tertiary goal of the STAR bond project. While Derby as a city does not incentivize such development projects, the STAR bond district was seen as a way to promote that (allowing for the implementation of utilities, infrastructure, etc.), but there was some concern about the amount of projects being approved to drive that additional development.
Mayor Randy White likened it to fishing. While Cornejo shared concerns about putting a fourth, fifth or sixth hook out into the water, staff noted that many similar STAR bond districts across the state have not stopped at one attraction. White, in fact, said he still sees the potential for Derby’s district to get to something like the project at Highway K-96 and Greenwich in Wichita.
“What I’m fishing for is not dinosaur parks or volleyball parks and really cool climbing ares. What I’m fishing for is other institutions – restaurants, hotels, retail and things like that,” White said. “We’re actually looking for other things to be developed and I still have some faith that’s going to happen.”
Much of that additional development is based on traffic numbers, something STAR bond developer Rick Worner spoke to at the special meeting.
Numbers around retail and restaurant development are dynamic, which means it can change based on current patterns. For example, if a retailer was building 200 stores per year those traffic numbers could be lower than if a retailer was building 25 stores in a year. Worner also said construction of new stores is 20 percent of what it was 10 years ago – meaning that traffic threshold goes up every year. Being a secondary market, Derby also has to wait until primary markets (like Chicago) are built out before getting full consideration.
“It’s all about the numbers on the cross streets and who’s coming. Derby just hasn’t made that top tier list,” Worner said. “By adding more attractions, we’re going to have more visitors.”
Questions were raised regarding the quick turnaround pushing a second amendment to the STAR bond project after the first amendment was approved a little earlier this year.
Driving traffic up was again pointed out in terms of pursuing phase three, but Sexton also noted that the STAR bond funding is scheduled to sunset at the end of June – which put Derby on the clock to pursue any such further development.
“After June 30, there’s not a law that allows another STAR bond,” Sexton said. “As far as I know, this is the final phase.”
Given that the STAR bonds are a state initiative, it was also pointed out that the majority of funding comes from state sales tax revenue. While local sales tax does go toward the STAR bonds (an average of $42,000 annually from the city’s portion of the county sales tax), as well as transient guest tax starting in 2020 – estimated to be $125,700 per year – that contribution is projected to be one to four percent of the total cost of the project.
Members of the public questioned the potential success of another tourist attraction and if the city would be oversaturating the fitness market with the newest phase of the STAR bond project. Both Laura Branstetter and Eric Tauer asked the council to fully scrutinize if this newest proposed addition could be successful given the struggles Tauer pointed to with current project developments.
RoKC CEO Andrew Potter, the man behind the company proposing the new rock climbing gym, addressed both those elements in his presentation to the city council.
“We didn’t jump into this. We really looked into the market,” Potter said. “We did our market research to make sure that Derby could support something like this and that it wouldn’t cannibalize an already thriving community but actually help that community.”
Seeing a specialization angle with the rock climbing gym, there was no real concern among the council about oversaturating the fitness market.
However, addressing those concerns about current projects council member Nick Engle wanted to make sure there were protections upon potential closures, which city staff noted there were – with Worner to present acceptable substitutions to the council if that becomes the case.
Additionally, White asked if the rock climbing gym would substitute as the obligated regional attraction set out in the original STAR bond project plan created in 2016. City attorney Jacque Butler reported that would not be the case – and was not a substitution the city would have to worry about at present.
With the city council approving phase three of the bond project and putting the bonds for that and phase two out to sale, city staff is confident that will continue to bring the community closer to its original goals with the project.
“I think these fit Derby’s role in our culture and I think they’re going to be really well appreciated in the Wichita area just from people all around the region,” Sexton said. “I think we hit a home run with these two and hopefully we’ll be able to sell these bonds and get working on the project.”