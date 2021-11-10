Staats to serve as Air Mobility Command civic leader

Like good neighbors, Derby and McConnell Air Force Base tend to support one another in community initiatives.
The latest example? McConnell AFB leadership nominated Derby Chamber President/CEO Mark Staats to serve as an Air Mobility Command civic leader, representing the base on a national level, starting in 2022.
While Staats was welcomed to the program in July, his three-year term as a civic leader will officially start in January (with State Farm agent Rael Hodgson currently representing the Derby community). He will be one of a select 26 such representatives in the country, including former Olympian Jacki Joyner-Kersee, among others.
According to AMC Public Affairs officer Mark T. Voorhis, the program provides an opportunity for civic leaders to develop relationships with the AMC Commander (Gen. Michael Minihan), provide trusted advice and counsel, and work toward increasing understanding and cooperation between the civilian community and the Air Force.
“Being picked, yes it is very humbling and I’m excited, but I think it also speaks volumes for the Derby community,” Staats said. “The people at McConnell Air Force Base thought that I was a good choice to do this and that I could represent McConnell Air Force Base, the Derby community and the Wichita community in a positive way. It’s another way of being involved with McConnell Air Force Base on a larger scale, and get to really plug in and see how the Air Mobility Command works.”
Participating in the civic leader program, Staats will be included in biannual meetings with the AMC commander to learn about operations – with a focus on providing rapid, global mobility and sustainment to U.S. armed forces.
Meetings will shift across partner AMC bases (like McConnell) over a three-year span, offering the opportunity to learn from other program members. The first meeting will take place at Scott AFB in Illinois, headquarters for Air Mobility Command, with Staats noting there is a possibility he may also travel to Ramstein AFB in Germany for one meeting.
Serving as an “interface” between AMC and the community at-large, civic leaders explain AMC and Air Force programs to key communicators and the general public. Civic leaders will also confer on official AMC matters with the Commander and other AMC officials, gaining knowledge on different aspects of the Air Force, and perform direct services such as providing individual advice or guidance to AMC (typically through a project).
For now, Staats does not know what his direct impact will be, but he said he is looking forward to serving in this new role.
“I am honored to be selected and look forward to representing our community through the next three years,” Staats said. “I hope to represent Derby well and the McConnell AFB area nationwide. I’m hoping that if we learn some things we may be able to implement them here, as a civilian, that makes our base stronger.”