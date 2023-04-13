The Wichita Area Builders Association’s Spring Parade of Homes is currently going on through the last three weekends of April (April 15-16, 22-23 and 29-30). This year’s event features 140 new homes built by 49 area builders. Parade homes will be open to view from noon to 6 p.m. on those select Saturdays and Sundays.
Models in the Derby, Haysville, Mulvane, Rose Hill, Wichita and surrounding communities are highlighted in this year’s Spring Parade of Homes, with prices ranging from $250,000 to $1.5 million.