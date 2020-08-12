Derby residents Corey Aurell and Jason Anderson have an affinity for taking ownership in their work, which led the friends to go into business together. Spring Creek Epoxyworks is the latest venture for Aurell and Anderson – making custom epoxy river tables and wood signs for customers in the Derby area as of February.
“I think we’re both really passionate about doing stuff with our hands, the design work and the creativity that we get to do with epoxy and woodwork,” Anderson said.
“Some of the sign stuff we do, I feel like it’s kind of a lost art. Everybody’s got a CNC machine; everything we do is by hand with two routers,” Aurell said.
Aurell admitted he enjoyed shop class in high school, but he never would have imagined working out of a woodshed in his back garage.
The pair of “Swaney dads” (where their kids attend elementary school) had talked about starting a woodworking business while having a beer and throwing darts, but it was a friend of theirs who got the company kickstarted earlier this year with the first order for a custom epoxy river table.
From there, Spring Creek Epoxyworks was born. Aurell noted that first table helped support the business and help get the necessary tools for the custom work he and Anderson were doing. Since starting with its first river table, Spring Creek Epoxyworks has also created custom wooden signs for local restaurants Casa Martinez and Mexi-Kan Kitchen. They also did an epoxy sign for former Swaney principal Kurt Geilenfeldt as a going away gift.
“If you want something authentic and something that went from nothing to something, that’s kind of what we do. You just can’t go get that anywhere,” Aurell said. “Everything we do we challenge ourselves in the possibilities of where it could go and where it could end up.”
Working on that first river table, the pair put 40 hours each into the job. By comparison, the signs for the local restaurants were much less labor intensive (with around 20 hours put into each of those projects), but still a bit of work – as Aurell noted the custom nature of those signs meant they had to glue up boards to get the proper dimensions.
Currently, both Aurell and Anderson have full-time jobs, though both would like to dedicate more time to Spring Creek Epoxyworks.
At the moment, the pair have another job lined up for Championship Martial Arts in Derby (for an upcoming tournament), but would like to be handling orders for three or four river tables at a time – partly given the costs that go into making them.
On top of working with their hands, delivering the final product is another aspect of the job that brings Anderson and Aurell enjoyment given just how unique the designs are.
“That’s probably the best part about doing what we’re doing is seeing our customers’ reactions, seeing the looks on their face,” Anderson said.
With their first river table, Anderson and Aurell did some custom swirling of the epoxy to make the water look more realistic and created a custom island in the middle of the table as well, while the Mexi-Kan Kitchen sign featured multiple layers of design as well as some LED backlighting.
Providing one-off, custom pieces of artwork, Aurell noted he hopes to see as many of Spring Creek Epoxyworks’ tables and signs around town as possible – though he is pretty proud of what the company has already been able to accomplish in a short time.
“I’ve always wanted to have a name that was kind of a household name in Derby,” Aurell said. “It’s cool because now I get to go to two of my favorite places to eat and there’s my artwork on the wall.”
Spring Creek Epoxyworks is open for more business online and taking orders through its website (springcreekepoxyworks.com) or by phone at 316-208-3167.