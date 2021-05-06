New South Rock Christian Church Kids Minister Sarah Slayton has had quite the professional journey, but she is in full belief that all of those experiences were leading up to this moment – officially joining the SRCC staff as of April 23.
Coming full circle, Slayton is returning to work in the church, where she earned some of her first professional experience while growing up in El Dorado. After college, Slayton took a job as an educational interpreter for the deaf before moving into teaching full time – spending seven years in the Mulvane school district (where Slayton and her family still live).
Life took an unexpected turn shortly after the birth of Slayton’s second son, as she suffered a brain bleed and stroke that forced her to step away from the classroom. Unable to see and walk in the immediate aftermath, she sees it as a “miracle” that she is still here and able to take the position with South Rock 11 years after she had to quit teaching.
“They look at my brain scans even to this day and say, ‘you shouldn’t be able to carry on a conversation, you shouldn’t be able to see as well as you do’ and I’m like, well, my brain might be damaged in that area but I have come a long way,” Slayton said. “The last, about, year and a half I’ve felt the best I’ve ever felt and knew that God wasn’t finished with me yet. This position opened and the church contacted me, and I kind of ended up becoming a kids minister.”
While her personal health continued to improve, patrons of South Rock – where Slayton and her husband have been members for nearly two decades – pushed her to look into the kids minister position.
Having volunteered steadily while a member of South Rock – both with the women’s and kids’ ministries, as well as coaching with the Upward sports program – there was already a level of familiarity. Additionally, through hearing a number of hymns and verses at church, she decided to take the professional leap. In particular, she noted this year’s life verse at South Rock (Proverbs 3:5) provided some fitting inspiration.
“I needed to trust in Him. I needed to stop trying to figure out my own way of doing things and that He had a special plan, and that was to come here and tell kids that life is short, but He has some big plans for us,” Slayton said.
As kids minister, Slayton will oversee the South Rock preschool, day-in program, weekend services and kids activities (like Vacation Bible School, which already has 300 enrolled).
Not only will her previous teaching experience help Slayton take over as kids minister for South Rock, but she said she already sees some parallels to her previous job as well.
During her 11 years away from the classroom, Slayton became a chicken farmer, something that came with the house in Mulvane. In that time, she learned a lot about chickens and their biology – like how eggs have a clear, protective bloom guarding against bacteria. That’s a lesson Slayton has already relayed to the kids of South Rock.
“God is kind of like that protective bloom coating on the egg,” Slayton said. “He continues to protect us along the way [until] we’re ready to hatch out and go do His work.”
Family members were somewhat nervous about Slayton returning to work, she admitted, but with her recent history and previous experience she felt she couldn’t pass up the kids minister position.
Building on her volunteer work, Slayton said she is focused on continuing to form relationships with the kids of South Rock and their parents to help them understand their purpose in life.
“Hopefully we can start some missions small with the kids so that they’re able to build upon those missions, whether it’s in their own family or in their schools, that they can just take themselves out of the picture and put someone else before themselves,” Slayton said. “Hopefully they can be a positive role model in their schools and their community.”