Smooth, soft, tighter skin with less wrinkles all in one process

Your collagen plays a big role in strengthening, elasticity and hydration of skin. The best way to see results in skin improvement is through increasing your body’s own natural collagen.
Essential Wellness in Derby offers a way to tighten, smoothen and reduce wrinkles by increasing your natural collagen through the new Morpheus8 system.
Essential Wellness owner Melanie Hal , a certified nurse practitioner with more than 20 years in the medical field, says the Morpheus8 process is the best thing you can do for your skin without having a surgical facelift. And it is far less expensive.
“It basically remodels your skin through a natural process within your body and rebuilds the foundation. It will improve wrinkles you have. It lifts and tightens, basically giving you a mini facelift,” Hall explained.
Derby resident Paula Sloan says she is really glad she had the Morpheus8 treatment and sees the results she was after.
“I wanted to see if I could get improvement on tightening and rejuvenating my skin,” Sloan said.
She was very pleased with the results.
“One of the biggest changes was the texture. My skin is very smooth, very soft, you can tell that it is tighter,” Sloan says.
Sloan says working with Melanie Hall was awesome. “She explains things very well, what all the procedure was going to involve. And she has the tools to make it a more comfortable experience.”
For a limited time, Essential Wellness in Derby is offering a half price special on the Morpheus8 service for anyone who would be willing to share their experience through photos, video and testimonials.
“We are excited about the positive results people can get from this new treatment and want to share their success. We want others to know they can feel better about themselves with a new look,” Hall explained.
Essential Wellness also offers services that include Botox, laser hair removal, IV hydration therapy and more. If you are athletic, summertime might be the best time for hydration therapy. Rehydrate and feel good fast. You can also have vitamin infusions that improve your immunity and control hormones.
And Essential Wellness offers a safe, effective and hassle-free medical weight loss service with a variety of different medicine options, including Semaglutide.
Call Essential Wellness in Derby today and get a FREE 15-minute consultation, so you can start looking and feeling better than ever.