After six years in Derby, the Smoker Friendly store is moving on up – not to the east side, but the business specializing in tobacco products has relocated to a larger retail space at 201 E. Madison Ave. (the former Carson Bank location) as of Sept. 28.
While not moving far, having previously been set up off K-15 adjacent to Derby Wine and Spirits, store owner Tom Kessler noted the new building will allow for big changes.
Chiefly, the new space will allow Kessler to install a walk-in humidor at the store to hold cigars – which Smoker Friendly will offer a lot more of once that addition is complete (still about a month away).
“We had cigars, but we’re going to add a lot of new cigars because we have a much bigger space there in the walk-in humidor,” Kessler said. “We probably had 100 different cigars there, but we’re going to exponentially explode that.”
Kessler owns and operates four other Smoker Friendly stores in the area (three in Wichita and one in McPherson) and the previous Derby location was by far the smallest. The new Derby building is triple the size of the old store, he said, and will also allow him to match the offerings available at his other locations.
“It gives us the ability to expand on all of our product lines that we have. That space that we were in was such a small, condensed space,” Kessler said. “That store has never carried the full range of products that we carry at my other stores, but this store will allow us to expand our selections of many different types of products.”
One thing the new location will be retaining is drive-thru access, though Kessler noted the aesthetic of being in an old bank building is a nice bonus.
Smoker Friendly will also maintain regular hours of operation from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Saturday and noon to 6 p.m. Sunday, and continue to offer a range of tobacco products and accessories including cigarettes, cigars, pipes, etc.
Moving to a better location and being able to add a walk-in humidor – a unique feature in Derby – are major benefits in the eyes of Kessler, but he noted the additional space may be the most significant upgrade for ownership and customers alike.
“The one thing that we’ve always struggled with was limited space,” Kessler said. “The biggest thing that we have is that we now have a lot more space to bring in a lot of those items that people can pick up at my other stores because most of them are much larger.”