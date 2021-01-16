Budget Updates 1_color.jpg

Approval of construction bids keeps slide replacement project moving forward at Rock River Rapids.

Replacement of the red slide at Rock River Rapids moved forward as the Derby City Council approved a bid ($48,500) from Dondlinger Construction to install slide footings and foundations at its Jan. 12 meeting.

The contract previously approved with Splashtacular LLC to design, manufacture and install a double twist tube slide at the Derby aquatic park did not include the site work, footings and foundations installation, flatwork or disassembly.

Dondlinger’s low bid keeps the project under budget ($212,260 overall so far versus a projected $342,579), though local vendor services and material purchases will still be required.

