Replacement of the red slide at Rock River Rapids moved forward as the Derby City Council approved a bid ($48,500) from Dondlinger Construction to install slide footings and foundations at its Jan. 12 meeting.
The contract previously approved with Splashtacular LLC to design, manufacture and install a double twist tube slide at the Derby aquatic park did not include the site work, footings and foundations installation, flatwork or disassembly.
Dondlinger’s low bid keeps the project under budget ($212,260 overall so far versus a projected $342,579), though local vendor services and material purchases will still be required.