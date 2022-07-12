At its July 7 meeting, the Derby Planning Commission approved a site plan for a new Take 5 quick oil change business proposed to be developed along Rock Road in Lot 1, Block A of The Oaks commercial third addition (just north of Mattress Firm).
Everett Haynes, assistant city planner, noted development of the lot has been delayed due to some distinctive road blocks.
“This property is unique in that it’s encumbered by many easements, which is probably why its development has been delayed while many other properties along Rock Road have developed,” Haynes said.
Haynes noted the applicant met most of the requirements tied to zoning regulations, with the main issues tied to the tricky nature of the easements on the property in question, which has forced development primarily on the west portion of the lot.
Other issues include making sure an oil/water separator is provided on site, while questions were also raised regarding a bike rack included in the site plan. It is not a requirement, per the submitted designs, but something Cameron Hole – agent representative with Anderson Engineering – noted ownership wanted on site (for employees). He said plans could be altered to make for easier connection with current sidewalks, which did raise some concern in the initial plans.
Staff and commissioners also called for more detailed landscaping plans, with concerns raised over potential usage of an invasive tree species – Osage Orange – as part of natural screening. Hole noted other minor aesthetic issues are planned to be addressed as well.
Given its quick change business model – with customers able to stay in their car during oil changes/fluid checks – there were some questions about parking necessities, and Hole noted that will be beneficial during peak business hours. A total of 10 parking stalls were included in the plan, which should be more than enough.
“It should be a drive-thru, but during busier times there will be additional parking provided for customers,” Hole said.
The site plans for Take 5 Oil Change were approved on an 8-0 vote.