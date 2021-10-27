The Derby Planning Commission approved a site plan for a new retail center in Derby at its meeting on Oct. 21.
The Reece Retail Center is proposed to be located north of Patriot Ave. and west of Rock Rd., on the north side of Zips Car Wash and Quik Trip. The city lists Megan Reece of Cavre Investments, LLC as the applicant for the site plan.
The current site is an undeveloped, 63,537 square-foot lot. Per the proposal, the Reece Retail Center will be a multi-tenant retail center, including a restaurant with a drive-thru facility.
The first confirmed tenant for the commercial retail center will be Firehouse Subs, which will utilize a drive-thru.
“It would be challenging to have two drive-thru facilities at this location,” said Assistant City Planner Everett Haynes. “It’s really only set up for one, here on the south side. There’s probably a way to do it, but it would require some creative design.”
The site is currently zoned B-3 “General Business District,” which allows for retail businesses, business and professional offices, restaurants with drive-thru lanes, and other personal care uses. The site is also part of the STAR bond district.
The site runs adjacent to Rock Rd. and Destination Dr. (a private street). The reserve to the north of the subject property will accommodate a future private street that will connect Destination Dr. with Rock Rd. Platted complete access control along the east property line prohibits direct access to and from Rock Rd.
Access is proposed to be achieved from the future private street to the north of the site.
“[The future private street] is, I believe, out for bid at this time,” Haynes said. “It is not a city project.”
The site plan will also need to be amended to allow pedestrian access, Haynes said.
Members of the planning commission voted unanimously to approve the site plan, subject to staff comments and discussion.
Chris Clark, architect for the project, said designers are working to incorporate clarifications, suggestions and deficiencies from city staff to improve the site plan.
“We’re not disputing any of them and should be able to comply with all those requirements at this time,” he said.