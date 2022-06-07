At its June 2 meeting, the Derby Planning Commission furthered development along Rock Road, officially approving a site plan for the The Oaks Commercial 5th Addition (northwest of the Rock/Cambridge intersection).
Plans presented show the site being developed as a three-tenant retail center. It will be directly south of the Dutch Bros Coffee location previously approved as part of the same addition. No tenant leases have been finalized at this time.
The site plan was approved 8-0, subject to staff and commission comments, primarily focusing on clearer demarcation of pedestrian areas.