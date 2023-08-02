Everharts

Justin and Ann Everhart with Justin’s daughter Josalynn and son Liam

The late Sig Everhart had a dream. And even though he passed away in 2010, he was still able to accomplish that dream.

In 2003, Sig opened Sig’s Gourmet Meats with his wife Ann, son Justin and daughter Kriste. He molded the business after all that he learned from his father, who was a successful hometown grocery store operator. What Sig learned was the importance of never sacrificing quality and always caring for and being grateful to every person that walked through his door.

Sig's Gourmet Meats logo

 
