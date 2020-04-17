Upon entering Sig’s Gourmet Butcher Shop in Derby right now, you may notice some changes – a sign of the times. Due to the threat of COVID-19, Sig’s is limiting the number of customers in the store at one time and also taking call-in orders (among other measures) to help create a safer environment for customers.
Many local businesses have had to adapt because of the coronavirus pandemic, but while a number are adjusting to slower traffic, Sig’s has seen the opposite problem currently. The Derby shop has never been busier. In fact, owner Justin Everhart said he has had trouble keeping his display cases fully stocked.
“We’ve been selling more volume than I have in my whole career in this business,” Everhart said. “My business is up 700 percent in volume.”
Getting product has been a challenge at the moment, as Everhart noted he has had to buy from three more warehouses than normal to get the necessary amount of meat. Even then, Sig’s has been shorted on some orders.
As Sig’s also packages its own products, there has been added stress trying to keep up with demand, according to Everhart. Due to both high demand and equipment usage, Everhart has even shut the store to the public a few days to be able to meet the Derby community’s needs.
“Packaging has been our biggest deal. Our manpower, our labor is exceedingly high right now. I’ve been working as many hours as I possibly can, sometimes seven days a week, trying to keep up with stuff,” Everhart said. “It’s been a little bit on the difficult side, but I’m here for this community and the folks that have kept me here in town for 17 years.”
Everhart noted this is typically not a busy time of year for him, but more people preparing meals at home has driven up the need for his product. This time last year, he noted he was selling around 1,000 lbs. of hamburger per week – that is now up to 2,000 to 3,000 lbs. per week. Since the start of the public restrictions, he estimated he has sold upwards of 17,000 lbs. of hamburger.
Normal customers who purchase around $60 to $70 of product per week are now buying upwards of $100 of product per week, Everhart reported. Stocking issues elsewhere have also driven customers from the surrounding area to Sig’s.
Due to that, Sig’s could actually use some additional help at the shop – a position not many businesses are in at the moment. While the shop has five employees on staff currently, Everhart said five more would make for an ideal staffing situation. Both the current climate and potential conflicts with unemployment/furloughed workers, though, have made it difficult to fill those additional positions.
With the growing demand, Everhart said nearly 100 percent of his focus now – from a business standpoint – is on preparation and having product ready for shoppers. Currently, he is trying to remain stocked on the essentials (hamburger, roast, chicken breast and pork).
Among those who come into the store, Everhart said he has seen a certain amount of panic set in, with some even breaking down in tears upon seeing the sparsely filled counter space at Sig’s. While it is a difficult time, Everhart stated he is committed to doing everything he can to help his customers for as long as he can.
“I’ve been in this business my whole life. I’ve been through the last few recessions we’ve had. It’s quite frightening sometimes, but on the other hand we can’t cut back on what we’re doing, we can’t stop what we’re doing, so we just have to hang in there,” Everhart said. “I’m going to be open as long as I can safely operate. We’re taking precautions every day, every moment that we’re here because the number one most important thing with us is the public health.”