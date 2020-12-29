This story was republished as part of the Informer's 2020 Year in Review. It was originally published April 22, 2020.
Like many local businesses, Sig’s Gourmet Butcher Shop in Derby had to adapt because of the coronavirus pandemic starting in March. While a number of businesses were adjusting to slower traffic though, Sig’s saw the opposite problem. The Derby shop has never been busier. In fact, owner Justin Everhart said he has had trouble keeping his display cases fully stocked.
“We’ve been selling more volume than I have in my whole career in this business,” Everhart said back in April. “My business is up 700 percent in volume.”
Getting product has been a challenge, as Everhart noted he has had to buy from three more warehouses than normal to get the necessary amount of meat. Even then, Sig’s has been shorted on some orders.
As Sig’s also packages its own products, there has been added stress trying to keep up with demand, according to Everhart. Due to both high demand and equipment usage, Everhart has even shut the store to the public a few days to be able to meet the Derby community’s needs.
“Packaging has been our biggest deal. Our manpower, our labor is exceedingly high right now. I’ve been working as many hours as I possibly can, sometimes seven days a week, trying to keep up with stuff,” Everhart said. “It’s been a little bit on the difficult side, but I’m here for this community and the folks that have kept me here in town for 17 years.”
More people preparing meals at home drove up the need for product, according to Everhart. In April 2019, he noted he was selling around 1,000 lbs. of hamburger per week – which jumped to 2,000 to 3,000 lbs. per week in 2020.
Normal customers who purchase around $60 to $70 of product per week were buying upwards of $100 of product per week, he said. Stocking issues elsewhere also drove customers from the surrounding area to Sig’s. Sig’s was also in the unique position of having to seek additional staffing during the pandemic to try and keep up with the demand.
Keeping up with demand has been Everhart’s focus from the start, stating he is committed to doing everything he can to help his customers for as long as he can.
“I’ve been in this business my whole life. I’ve been through the last few recessions we’ve had. It’s quite frightening some times, but on the other hand we can’t cut back on what we’re doing, we can’t stop what we’re doing, so we just have to hang in there,” Everhart said. “I’m going to be open as long as I can safely operate. We’re taking precautions every day, every moment that we’re here because the number one most important thing with us is the public health.”