The Derby Planning Commission heard – and approved – a special use request for a short-term rental (akin to a bed and breakfast) at its Aug. 3 meeting, with the rental to be located among the duplexes just east of Decarsky Park.
Notably, as assistant city planner Everett Haynes pointed out, such a request is uncommon for the commission.
“This is the city’s first special use request for this type of land use, and we’re probably going to see more of them,” Haynes said.
Haynes pointed out that the city does not currently have a code addressing short-term rentals. Based on interpretation of existing regulations, such rentals (of no more than a week) are limited to three occupants. More than that requires a special permit.
Owner and applicant Vicki Decarsky noted her intent to turn one of her duplexes (1700 and 1706 E. Rover Ct.) into a short-term rental, planning to market it as The Diamond Inn. Max occupancy she is allowing for is six to eight guest per unit, which led her to make the special request. Officially, since there are no regulations on short-term rentals, the special use request was made for a bed and breakfast inn – the closest similar business model.
Decarsky noted it will operate like other short-term rental (i.e., AirBnB) properties, intending to set up a website guests will make reservations though. Pursuant to some staff comments to be sorted out, Decarsky noted she is prepared to take on guests at The Diamond Inn as soon as possible.
“It’s furnished and ready to go now,” Decarsky said.
The Diamond Inn will be located among the 52 total duplexes – some currently occupied – near the park, in the northwest corner of the property.
Given the city of Wichita and Metropolitan Area Planning Department are currently working out a policy regarding short-term rentals, Haynes and staff noted this type of request is likely to come up again. It was noted Derby has made a similar policy a priority and “intends to craft regulations in the future.”
Considering that future regulations may be in place, commissioner Chris Voth questioned what would happen if different plans are made regarding short-term rentals. Staff pointed out Decarsky’s property would be grandfathered in, though annual licensing (something Wichita is considering) may be a requirement of continued operation.
Seeing agreement with the findings of fact, staff made particular note of the special use’s conformance with the city’s comprehensive plan – especially considering comments made about the need for more hotels.
“This isn’t exactly a hotel, but it is providing transient lodging for people. It is a similar use and provides accommodations for guests,” Haynes said.
While not part of the original plan, Decarsksy stated a similar intent in her reasoning for pursuing the special use.
Outside of the tournaments that keep the nearby park busy, Decarsky noted she has a facility for equestrian events near the intersection of Greenwich and 95th Street. Visitors for those events illustrated the need for more short-term rentals and put the idea in Decarsky’s head.
Beyond that, Decarsky noted there would be obvious benefits to families traveling for the aforementioned tournaments, Derby grads coming in for yearly reunions, etc.
“I think it will work well,” Decarsky said. “It’ll make it easier to stay in Derby. You don’t have to go to Wichita or somewhere else.”