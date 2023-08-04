Diamond Inn

 

The Diamond Inn, located amongst the Decarsky Villas, is planned to offer a short-term rental option to guests traveling to Derby – with more requests for such businesses expected in the future.

 KELLY BRECKUNITCH/INFORMER

The Derby Planning Commission heard – and approved – a special use request for a short-term rental (akin to a bed and breakfast) at its Aug. 3 meeting, with the rental to be located among the duplexes just east of Decarsky Park. 

Notably, as assistant city planner Everett Haynes pointed out, such a request is uncommon for the commission.

Rental Map

Two duplexes in the northwest corner of the Decarsky Villas are planned to be used as short-term rentals, per a special use request.
