Share your love of the library during Library Card Sign-Up Month

The library invites you to express your love of the library during the month of September in honor of National Library Card Sign-Up Month! The American Library Association has selected this month to encourage community members to sign up for a library card and explore all that their local library has to offer.

There’s a lot to love about the library. With the wide selection of materials to check out, computer lab and multipurpose room access, and a host of free programs and services for patrons, the library offers so much for everyone. It might be hard to pick just one favorite thing, but the library wants to know!

0
0
0
0
0

Tags