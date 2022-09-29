Share your love of the library during Library Card Sign-Up Month

The library invites you to express your love of the library during the month of September in honor of National Library Card Sign-Up Month! The American Library Association has selected this month to encourage community members to sign up for a library card and explore all that their local library has to offer.
There’s a lot to love about the library. With the wide selection of materials to check out, computer lab and multipurpose room access, and a host of free programs and services for patrons, the library offers so much for everyone. It might be hard to pick just one favorite thing, but the library wants to know!
To spread the word about library card sign-ups and to create a fun, interactive display, the Derby Public Library has put up a wall of hearts on the glass of the front entrance. This heart wall will feature paper hearts with messages from patrons and staff, sharing what they love most about the library.
Getting your message on the wall is easy. Stop by the circulation desk at your next library visit and ask for a heart. Write down your favorite things about the library and return the heart to the front desk. A staff member will review your heart and place it on the wall. Then take a selfie with the wall of hearts and tag “Derby Public Library” on any social media posts you make.
If the festivities of Library Card Sign-Up month have you or someone you know itching for a library card, acquiring one is just as easy. Patrons 16 or older need only bring a photo I.D. that includes their current address to the front desk. If the address isn’t current, the patron can bring in a piece of recent mail. Patrons under 15 can receive a library card with their legal guardian’s assistance.
Anyone can get a library card even if they don’t live in the Derby area. With the addition of the KanShare consortium, our library cards will give you access to materials and services at the Andover, Augusta, Bradford Memorial – El Dorado, Goddard, Mulvane, Park City, and Rose Hill Public Libraries.
Stop by the library this month to add your message to the wall of hearts and make sure everyone you know has a library card. We are thrilled to have you, your friends, and your family as patrons of the Derby Public Library!