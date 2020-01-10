City Manager Kathy Sexton has been selected as president of the Kansas Association of City/County Managers for 2020.
As the new president, Sexton said she is looking toward working on initiatives “aimed at helping communities build on their traditions of strong partnerships between elected officials and professional managers.”
Also, the group has new senior advisors to mentor new managers and advise communities in transition, she said.
Further, it plans to honor some of the “best managers in Kansas with life membership while also establishing a scholarship fund to support young people as they further their education in pursuit of serving counties and cities in Kansas,” she said in a news release.
Sexton has been Derby’s city manager for 15 years.
Prior to her tenure in Derby, Sexton was assistant county manager of Sedgwick County from 2001 to 2006. She also worked in the governor’s budget office in Topeka from 1992 to 1995.
Sexton earned a master’s of public administration and a bachelor’s of English, both from Wichita State. She also is a credentialed manager with the ICCMA, or the International City/County Management Association.
Other officials for KACM in 2020 are Becky Berger, city manager for the city of Atchison, who was selected as vice president; Jonathan Mitchell, city manager of the city of Hoisington, who was named secretary; and Nathan Law, city administrator for the city of Louisburg, appointed as treasurer.
KACM is an affiliate organization of the Topeka-based League of Kansas Municipalities, a voluntary, nonpartisan organization of more than 500 Kansas cities. The League offers its member cities advocacy, legal advice, education and other services.