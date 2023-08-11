Sewer Planning

Ryan Glessner of PEC discusses both short-term and long-term improvements identified to address within Derby's sanitary sewer system.

 KELLY BRECKUNITCH/INFORMER

Given the city’s continued growth, with housing developments constantly being proposed and several in the midst of construction, the Derby City Council took recent action aimed at serving those and the community as a hole. 

At its Aug. 8 meeting, the council officially received and filed a report on the sanitary sewer extension plan. While no projects were approved, the plan outlined a number of short-term and long-term improvements to ensure Derby can manage its increasing, future sewer flow volume.

