Given the city’s continued growth, with housing developments constantly being proposed and several in the midst of construction, the Derby City Council took recent action aimed at serving those and the community as a hole.
At its Aug. 8 meeting, the council officially received and filed a report on the sanitary sewer extension plan. While no projects were approved, the plan outlined a number of short-term and long-term improvements to ensure Derby can manage its increasing, future sewer flow volume.
In 2017, the city contracted with Burns & McDonnell to model its sewer system and assess its ability to accommodate additional flow. That led to the construction of a lift station at Stone Creek Park to balance out the sewer flow between midtown and the west side.
With more developments being proposed north and east of Derby in the past year, that led the city to reopen the discussion around expanded sanitary sewer needs.
“At the time, we had no way to serve them [northeast developments] and we wanted to proceed in a logical and efficient, economical manner, and also set it up so we’re not building ourselves into a corner where we can’t use these systems for the next 30 years,” said Alex Lane, city engineer. “We want to be set up for the future as well.”
The needs of developments to the northeast (and the STAR bond district) led the city to approve design for a lift station, force main and interceptor to make sure sanitary service could be provided. It also led to the city approaching Professional Engineering Consultants in March 2022 to do a study on expansion of Derby’s sanitary sewer system.
Ryan Glessner of PEC presented the findings of that study to the council on Aug. 8, which outlined five short-term projects and seven long-term projects to meet the growing sewer needs of the city. Currently, the proposed projects come with an estimated price tag of more than $116 million combined.
Among the short-term projects, the lift station, force main and interceptor already approved for design was among them. Similar projects were identified just east of that location, to the south (near the 95th/Rock Road intersection) and to the west for development around 55th and Buckner streets. All the short-term projects, Glessner noted, were based on projects currently in development.
Long-term projects looked at a footprint bigger than the city’s current footprint, so there was a lot more estimation involved. Among those projects proposed was a second wastewater treatment plant on the east side, which itself was estimated at just over $61 million.
While not necessarily thinking those areas outlined (more to the east) would necessarily develop in the next 20 years, Glessner also stressed the importance of being prepared.
“If these developments were to come to fruition, some of them would end up at the existing wastewater plant and likely trigger the improvements to that plant in addition to one of those improvements we show as a new wastewater treatment plant,” Glessner said. “As the city continues to grow out in this area, you don’t want to be short-sighted on the sewer improvements themselves.”
For the long-term improvements, Glessner was projecting Derby needing to accommodate for more than double its current average flow (2.7 million gallons per day and 6.8 peak MGD).
Glessner did note the study predicted short-term improvements should serve the city through up to 20 years before reaching the capacity that would trigger the long-term projects – seen as items to address much further down the road.
“This is pretty far in the future, but it lays a road map for us of where we need to go,” City Manager Kiel Mangus said.
Clarifying council questions on the current Wastewater Treatment Facility Master Plan, Lane noted the issues faced right now are not in regards to capacity. Rather, upgrades are required to meet updated treatment requirements from the state.
As far as what triggers the next step on short-term improvements, Glessner said that is tied to the start date on the further out developments.