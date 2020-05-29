Having not been replaced since 1978, the city of Derby set aside $60,000 in the 2020 budget for the purchase of a new sewer easement machine for the Wastewater Utility Division.
Utilities Manager Jason Bradshaw reported the specialized tool in question is used to clean over 130 miles of sanitary sewer mains and manholes annually. The machine helps provide access to infrastructure located in and among residential properties (going through backyards, tight gates, etc.).
As such, Bradshaw noted the need to meet bid specifications was crucial – as any machine with a width greater than 34 inches posed a damage risk to residential property including fences, gates, etc.
Three of five bids received met specs, though, and the Derby City Council approved the lowest such bid from Midwest Vac Products at a total cost of $52,500 during its May 26 meeting.