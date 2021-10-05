WASHINGTON – U.S. Senators Jerry Moran (R-Kan.) and Roger Marshall (R-Kan.) recently announced a $750,000 grant from the U.S. Department of Commerce’s Economic Development Administration for Wichita State University and the Wichita Entrepreneurship Coalition.
The award will support the resources necessary to recruit, support and enable regional entrepreneurs, and improve the coalition’s access to technology and startup resources.
“Wichita is home to a diverse group of entrepreneurs that support and grow Sedgwick County’s technological innovation market,” said Sen. Moran.
“With an economy that serves not just Kansas, but the globe, I am pleased to see this investment will accelerate current entrepreneurial efforts and improve access to the startup resources that keep Wichita manufacturers and businesses at the forefront of innovation.”