Health officials in Sedgwick County want to randomly test residents to track the spread of coronavirus in the area.
The county health department will offer testing to 1,600 random residents starting next week.
Residents who get a call from the health department will be offered testing regardless of whether they have symptoms of COVID-19.
Testing in Sedgwick County will be held June 18 through June 20. Health officials are planning another round of random testing in mid-July to see if the virus spreads.
