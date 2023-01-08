The Kansas Department of Commerce recently announced $50 million will fund a second round of projects under the Building a Stronger Economy (BASE) grant program. BASE 2.0 will continue addressing infrastructure and economic development needs that were delayed or slowed due to COVID-19 in an effort to expand the state’s base of businesses and residents.
Previous applicants that were not funded in round one will be considered for BASE 2.0. County and local governments, economic development organizations, local chambers of commerce, and other stakeholders are eligible to apply (excluding previous grant recipients).