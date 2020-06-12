With the Fourth of July approaching, fireworks vendors will soon start peddling their wares in Derby and the surrounding area.
Following the May 15 registration deadline, the city of Derby had eight permit requests (about average) for firework stands in 2020. Permits can be requested after May 15; however, a $1,000 surcharge is attached to any such requests.
Sales of fireworks within Derby will be allowed starting June 27 through July 5. Both selling and discharging is permitted through the same hours for most of that period (8 a.m. to 10 p.m.), with the exception of July 3 and 4. On those dates, selling is allowed from 8 a.m. to 11 p.m. and discharge is allowed from 8 a.m. to midnight.
Not only do vendors and employees benefit from fireworks sales around the Fourth of July (with many stands in Derby organized as fundraisers), but the city benefits as well. A portion of the permit fees — $8,000 per stand — go towards the city’s own fireworks show, with city staff reporting $7,650 has been set aside for this year’s show. Permit fees also help support other city events like the Derby BBQ festival and annual tree lighting.
This year’s Fireworks in the Park event will start at 7 p.m. in High Park, with the show slated to start at approximately 9:30 p.m. Attendees are encouraged to bring a blanket, lawn chair and picnic dinner. There will be no food trucks at the event and alcoholic beverages are prohibited.
Extra safety precautions will be in place due to COVID-19, with social distancing being one such safety measure. Parking capacity at High Park will be limited compared to prior events due to social distancing needs. Gates will close when park capacity is reached. ADA parking will be available at the Darrell Zimmerman Family Shelter parking lot. Further questions can be directed to the Public Works department at 788-0301 or info@derbyweb.com.
Individuals shooting off their own fireworks (which are not allowed in the park) are encouraged to shoot fireworks where they are bought. Fireworks purchased out of state or outside the Derby city limits may be illegal to shoot in Derby. Possession of illegal fireworks, such as bottle rockets, is a misdemeanor and may result in confiscation and a fine. Use of illegal fireworks can be reported to 911 or a non-emergency line that will be listed at sedgwickcounty.org.
Additionally, it is illegal to shoot fireworks in the following locations:
• On public property, including streets and parks in the Derby city limits.
• Within 100 feet of a gas pump, filling station or building in which gas or flammable liquids are sold.
• Within 100 feet of a fireworks stand or facility where fireworks are stored.
• From, into, out of, on, under or in the direction of a car, whether moving or parked.
Residents of Derby are also encouraged to clean up their firework debris and not leave it in the street. Fireworks debris is considered litter and city staff will enforce littering violations, while the debris can also clog stormwater drains.