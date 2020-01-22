A plan to purchase nearly $800,000 in new technology was introduced at the January 13 USD 260 Board of Education meeting.
The purchase will facilitate the needs outlined for classroom and school technology components at the new Stone Creek Elementary School as well as components for the new district Administrative Center, being constructed on the current Tanglewood Elementary School grounds. The purchase would be part of completing some of the district bond projects.
District Director of Technology Dennis Elledge indicated that some of the components for classroom technology at Stone Creek Elementary will need to begin being installed in the next few months.
Kansas City Audio Visual (KCVA), a State of Kansas approved vendor, is assisting the district in designing the technology infrastructure needed to meet current classroom technology standards. They are also working with contractor McCownGordon and other individual subcontractors to design and include the items needed for the new school.
The purchase would provide component technology and services for 24 classrooms, 12 breakout rooms, six resource rooms, three conference rooms, two media center rooms and multiple other rooms and areas throughout the new school.
The total price tag for the equipment only comes to $360,847.02, while shipping and handling is $8,660. Installation services will cost $122,022.50. The Stone Creek Elementary technology items are budgeted in the 2020 Capital Outlay plan. The total bid amount for the Stone Creek technology project of $491,529.52 comes in under the budgeted amount.
View a complete list of the items and costs:
New Administrative Center
The new district Administrative Center infrastructure components for technology will need to begin being installed as well in the training and conference rooms.
The infrastructure for the new center will need to support the ability to conduct district training, general meetings, board meetings as well as broadcasting needs. KVCA is also recommended to design and develop the components for the center and is working with McCownGordon and subcontractors on the project as well.
The scope of work for the new technology center has more investment in audio/visual and communications equipment.
The components consist of things like a high-end 15,000 lumen laser projector, a 137-inch diagonal screen, a 27-inch multi-view touch screen, camera/lenses designed for streaming high quality video, not to mention the necessary components to work with these.
View a complete list of the technology items in the proposal:
The grand total for the technology and service for the new Administrative Center is $299,970.05 and is part of the 2020 Capital outlay as well. This bid is also under budget.
The Technology purchase for both locations was outlined at the meeting giving board members the opportunity to ask questions and get answers. The board will actually vote on the proposals at their next meeting scheduled for January 27.