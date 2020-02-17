Burke Jones, Derby School District Director of Operations, presented information last week to the Board of Education concerning the purchase of additional land surrounding Cooper Elementary. He said additional land is required to the west of the school property line due to current ordinances.
Jones indicated that with the land purchase it will also adequately accommodate playground and soccer fields to the north of the current line.
The current property at Cooper consists of 5.24 acres and the purchase of land to the west and north would add another 2.5 acres. Of that land, an additional 60-foot strip to the west of the existing property line is needed for building setback and fire lane access.
To the north an additional 200 feet will allow adequate room for playground area and soccer fields. Jones proposed that at this time they only clear 100 feet of the 200 feet of land on the north. He said that amount provides the room they need now and additional clearing would add additional expense to the project.
The district is working with only one landowner on the purchase.
“It is a great opportunity to do now. When you look at the size of this lot as it is now, it’s a lot smaller than it should be,” Jones said.